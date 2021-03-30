Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $133.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWST traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.04. 57,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $333,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,483 shares of company stock worth $26,232,485. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

