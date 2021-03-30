Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 22,435 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,435 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after buying an additional 232,291 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,876,000 after buying an additional 545,927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after buying an additional 622,490 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

OMC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,513. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

