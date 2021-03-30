Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 12,634 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,634 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $3,235,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

