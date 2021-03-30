Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD traded down $7.41 on Tuesday, reaching $1,163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,112.77. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $611.82 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

