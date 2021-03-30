Twinbeech Capital LP Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 58,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,086. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

