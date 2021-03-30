Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

NYSE CVNA traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,936. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.10 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.52, for a total transaction of $1,718,567.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,735 shares of company stock worth $188,990,480. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

