Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $183.67 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

