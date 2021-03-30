Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Lordstown Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIDE opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIDE. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

