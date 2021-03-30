Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zogenix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zogenix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zogenix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZGNX opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

