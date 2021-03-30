TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

TTEC has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TTEC to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

TTEC stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $103.30.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

