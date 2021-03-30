Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

MEDS opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. Trxade Group has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities assumed coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trxade Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

