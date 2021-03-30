Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

MEDS has been the subject of several other reports. National Securities assumed coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

Trxade Group stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a PE ratio of 238.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.