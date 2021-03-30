Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after acquiring an additional 583,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 229,281 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 163,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 7,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,881. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

