Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zendesk by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,119,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,221. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.15 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.51.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

