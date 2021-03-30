Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,093,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.31. 3,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,835. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.