Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.32 on Tuesday, hitting $464.00. 128,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,672. The company has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $289.71 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

