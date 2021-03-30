Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 493 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,670 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 746,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 371,531 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,651,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 343,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. 2,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,505. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,943,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

