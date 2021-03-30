Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trutankless stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15. Trutankless has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.34.
Trutankless Company Profile
