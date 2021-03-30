Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trutankless stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15. Trutankless has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Trutankless Company Profile

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

