Trustco Bank Corp N Y Invests $760,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,208 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 370.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 28,222 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $589,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

HAL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,106. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

