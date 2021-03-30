Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $1.41 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 208,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,723. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

