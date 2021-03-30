Trust Co of Kansas Has $440,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,623,645 shares of company stock worth $497,121,755. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $135.97. 276,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,569,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $383.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.94 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.