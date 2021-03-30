Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 976,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $156,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after purchasing an additional 427,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $189.74. 117,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average of $166.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

