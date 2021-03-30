Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,558 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $271,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.08. 75,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,245. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.03 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

