Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 123,203 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $324,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 457.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 52,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.79. The stock had a trading volume of 251,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a market cap of $335.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.