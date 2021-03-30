Truist Financial Corp Buys 127,901 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $209,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 328,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

