TravelNote Reaches One Day Volume of $1,038.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $31,788.35 and $1,038.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00233565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.00890395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00075951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.