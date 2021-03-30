Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.
NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.96.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
