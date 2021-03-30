Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 48.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 614,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Translate Bio by 27.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Translate Bio by 164.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

