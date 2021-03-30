TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 57.3% in March

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TGA opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

