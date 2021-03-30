TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 57.3% in March

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TGA opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
Further Reading: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.