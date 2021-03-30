Traders Purchase High Volume of Nomura Call Options (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,435 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28,017% compared to the average daily volume of 30 call options.

Shares of NMR opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.