Traders Purchase High Volume of Nomura Call Options (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,435 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28,017% compared to the average daily volume of 30 call options.
Shares of NMR opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
