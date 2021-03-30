Traders Purchase High Volume of Adaptive Biotechnologies Put Options (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,629 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the average volume of 146 put options.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $635,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,189,532.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,328,743 shares of company stock worth $69,020,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

