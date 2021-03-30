Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Lifted by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 48,124 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.72. 15,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,353. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $178.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.05.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

