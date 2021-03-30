TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,149 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,565% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.
Shares of NYSE PACE opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile
