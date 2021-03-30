TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,149 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,565% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

Shares of NYSE PACE opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

