TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Sells 402,435 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,435 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 0.8% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Centene worth $74,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Centene by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

