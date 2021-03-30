TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters accounts for about 2.8% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $249,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $8,872,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $63.09 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

