Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

NYSE TM traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $153.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $113.98 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average of $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 24.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

