Towercrest Capital Management Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

