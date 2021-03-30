Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in March

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the February 28th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.07. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $110.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

