Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $280,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,897,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ross Stores by 57.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 351,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after acquiring an additional 317,487 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in Ross Stores by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after acquiring an additional 281,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,504,041 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

