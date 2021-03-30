Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $232,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

XLNX stock opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

