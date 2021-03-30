Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 593 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

CTAS opened at $341.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.58 and a 200 day moving average of $341.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

