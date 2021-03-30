Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 76 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.77 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.26 and a 200 day moving average of $335.78.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

