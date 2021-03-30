Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $269,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 653.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 134,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

