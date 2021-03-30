Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

EBAY opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

