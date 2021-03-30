Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179,534 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,328,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average is $133.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

