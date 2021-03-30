Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $809.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $847.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $868.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.17 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

