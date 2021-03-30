Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:THRY) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 30th

Thryv’s (NASDAQ:THRY) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 30th. Thryv had issued 26,726,538 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $271,808,891 based on an initial share price of $10.17. After the end of Thryv’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of THRY opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 11,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $225,036.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 675,716 shares of company stock worth $15,475,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

