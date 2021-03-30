Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Position Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

