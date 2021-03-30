Thomas Skelton Buys 7,500 Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) Stock

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) insider Thomas Skelton purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £20,850 ($27,240.66).
Shares of Blancco Technology Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 272 ($3.55). 11,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.68. Blancco Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 167 ($2.18) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.84). The company has a market capitalization of £205.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Blancco Technology Group Company Profile
