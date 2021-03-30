Thomas Skelton Buys 7,500 Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) Stock

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) insider Thomas Skelton purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £20,850 ($27,240.66).

Shares of Blancco Technology Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 272 ($3.55). 11,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.68. Blancco Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 167 ($2.18) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.84). The company has a market capitalization of £205.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.