The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

