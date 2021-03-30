The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $11.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.32 billion and the lowest is $10.57 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $45.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.22 billion to $46.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

PGR stock opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after buying an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

